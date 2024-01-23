Tennis-Ukrainians toggle between missiles and Kostyuk's score

Left Menu

"I think the girls did really well," Kostyuk said after losing to Gauff. "I hope, you know, we will be able to succeed on most of the tournaments, especially the big ones where there is a lot of media." That would help keep Ukraine, where her parents and sister still live, on the world's radar. "I think people should be reminded," Kostyuk told reporters, without mentioning Russia in talking about the war.

Marta Kostyuk lost to Coco Gauff in three sets at the Australian Open on Tuesday but was proud that she and her fellow Ukrainians had succeeded in drawing attention to the war still raging in her country after nearly two years.

Kostyuk and compatriot Dayana Yastremska both made it to the last eight at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Elina Svitolina had to retire in the fourth round. "I think the girls did really well," Kostyuk said after losing to Gauff.

"I hope, you know, we will be able to succeed on most of the tournaments, especially the big ones where there is a lot of media." That would help keep Ukraine, where her parents and sister still live, on the world's radar.

"I think people should be reminded," Kostyuk told reporters, without mentioning Russia in talking about the war. Before her quarter-final, Kostyuk saw news about a new round of missiles targeting Kyiv and she messaged friends to ask how they were.

"They said, 'Well, we were looking between your score and where the missiles are flying,'" she said. No one would have thought Ukraine would still be fighting after two years, Kostyuk said.

"They would have said we will never withstand it, never survive this for two years," she said. "It's very exhausting to live in this state."

Fans back home have been sending her messages of support, watching tennis as a distraction. "'What fighting spirit,'" she said, quoting their messages. "'We enjoyed so much.'"

"Sport has always brought a lot of joy and happiness for people, regardless of the times." The war's real toll on the country's young people will only be felt 10 or 15 years from now, Kostyuk said.

"I hope I will have time and influence in the future to help as many kids in sports as I can - but it's not easy. "But everyone is just hanging very tight.

"I really hope this whole thing will make people stronger."

