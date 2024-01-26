Left Menu

West Ham United signs Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City

West Ham United signs Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
Kalvin Phillips completed his move to West Ham United on Friday on a six-month loan deal from Manchester City, where the England midfielder had fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

Phillips had made just 16 Premier League appearances — all but two as a substitute — in 18 months at City.

The move should help the 28-year-old Phillips compete for an England spot at the European Championship, and it gives West Ham depth as it contends for a Europa League title and another European spot in the Premier League.

“There's so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can't wait to be part of it,” Phillips said.

Phillips had joined City in the summer of 2022, leaving his hometown and boyhood club Leeds United to sign a six-year contract. City had paid a transfer fee of 45 million pounds (then USD 55 million).

Guardiola complained that Phillips was “overweight” when the midfielder returned to team training after the 2022 World Cup.

The loan deal reportedly doesn't include an option to buy.

“Hopefully, he can play the minutes he deserves (that) I couldn't give to him,” Guardiola said Thursday.

