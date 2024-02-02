Left Menu

Cricket-Jaiswal's hundred steers India to 225-3 against England

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss but of their top order batters only Jaiswal capitalised on excellent batting conditions, his 125 featuring three sixes and 14 fours. Rajat Patidar was batting on 25 at the other end in his debut test with India dominating the second session.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:29 IST
Cricket-Jaiswal's hundred steers India to 225-3 against England

(Updates at tea) VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten hundred to steer India to 225 for three at tea on the opening day of the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday. India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss but of their top order batters only Jaiswal capitalised on excellent batting conditions, his 125 featuring three sixes and 14 fours.

Rajat Patidar was batting on 25 at the other end in his debut test with India dominating the second session. Earlier, Shoaib Bashir, who missed the series opener in Hyderabad because of a visa delay, did not have to wait long for his maiden test wicket. The off-spinner struck in his fourth over when Rohit (14) nudged the ball to Ollie Pope at leg slip.

Shubman Gill struck five fours in his breezy 34 looking to the turn the pressure back on England but James Anderson returned to cut short his fluent knock. The 41-year-old, who replaced Mark Wood as England's lone fast bowler in the match, had Gill caught behind close to the lunch break.

Jaiswal combined with Shreyas Iyer in a 90-run stand to steady the innings. The left-hander hit Tom Hartley for three successive fours and brought up his second test hundred with a huge six off the spinner. Jaiswal dropped his bat and raised his arms, soaking in the applause, but Iyer (27) could not convert his start and fell caught behind to Hartley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024