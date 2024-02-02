YOLO247 Games is the “Principal Sponsor” for ILT20 Dubai Capitals

Bengaluru, January, 2023: Yolo247 Games, a prominent player in the Indian online gaming industry, has announced its partnership with Dubai Capitals for International League T20 as the Principal sponsor. This partnership will enable Yolo247 Games to mark its presence not just among the Indian audience but also across the Middle East Isles.

The International League T20 (ILT20) is a T20 cricket tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates. It is sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board.

Yolo247 Games has been entertaining cricket fans with its unlimited fun and entertainment, in form of various sports-based and strategy-based games. Vinod D'Souza, Chief Marketing Officer of Yolo247 Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, ''Yolo247 is proud to announce our principal sponsorship of the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20. This partnership combines gaming and sports, aligning with yolo247's values of excellence and victory. Together, we aim to redefine the gaming and sporting landscape for an immersive, boundary-breaking experience." The collaboration between Yolo247 Games and the Dubai Capitals represents an opportunity for both parties to engage with their respective audiences and create unforgettable experiences. The partnership will also aid Yolo247 Games to increase its reach to global audiences and develop brand visibility on a larger scale. The Dubai Capitals team had onboarded various top players for this season and they are hopeful in winning the trophy this year. Witness how their partnership unfolds in ILT20 this year. About YOLO247 Yolo247 is one of the leading players in the Indian online gaming industry, offering a wide array of games to its users. Recognizing Yolo247 Games' commitment to excellence, the platform was recently honored with the prestigious awards. Yolo247 ensures a safe and private environment for online gaming experiences with the most advanced security measures and continuous auditing of games and processes.

