Left Menu

SA20: Marco Jansen's all-round heroics help Sunrisers Eastern Cape reach playoffs

The defending champions adapted to the slow track and showed great tactical awareness with the promotion of all-rounder Marco Jansen up to number four in the batting lineup.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 08:25 IST
SA20: Marco Jansen's all-round heroics help Sunrisers Eastern Cape reach playoffs
Marco Jansen. (Photo- SEC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will head to qualifier one of SA20 Season 2 following a bonus point 44-run victory over the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Friday evening. The Sunrisers' won the toss and opted to bat first in the intense heat of the winelands.

The defending champions adapted to the slow track and showed great tactical awareness with the promotion of all-rounder Marco Jansen up to number four in the batting lineup. It proved to be an inspired decision as the Sunrisers posted a mammoth 208/4 with Jansen leading the run spree with a career-best 71 not out off only 31 balls (four boundaries and six sixes).

He was well supported by Tom Abell (46 off 25 balls, with seven fours and a six), Jordan Hermann (36 off 37 balls, with three fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (22 not out off 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). Jansen and Stubbs were explosive at the back end of the Sunrisers' innings as they added 87 runs off the final 28 deliveries.

The Royals bowling unit had no answer to the onslaught as they conceded a flurry of extras during this period with Lungi Ngidi's final over lasting 11 deliveries. Evan Jones (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for the team. The home team's run chase was always going to be dependent on the start provided by their English opening pair Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

They went on the attack from the outset but could not sustain the challenge after Roy was caught and bowled by his compatriot Liam Dawson for 32 off 23 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes. It was too much for Buttler to do on his own and although he tried valiantly with 64 off 54 balls (with six fours and two sixes), the Royals eventually limped to 164/7.

Jansen enjoyed a good night with the ball too claiming 2/34 to go with his half-century earlier. There were also two wickets apiece for Liam Dawson (2/27) and Beyers Swanepoel (2/37), while the competition's leading wicket-taker Daniel Worrall (1/27) extended his tally to 14.

The Sunrisers will now face Durban's Super Giants in qualifier 1 at Newlands on Tuesday, February 6 regardless of the rematch against the Royals at St George's Park in the final round-robin match on Sunday. The Royals, meanwhile, will travel up to Johannesburg for eliminator 1 at the Wanderers on Wednesday, February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024