SA20: Marco Jansen's all-round heroics help Sunrisers Eastern Cape reach playoffs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will head to qualifier one of SA20 Season 2 following a bonus point 44-run victory over the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Friday evening. The Sunrisers' won the toss and opted to bat first in the intense heat of the winelands.

The defending champions adapted to the slow track and showed great tactical awareness with the promotion of all-rounder Marco Jansen up to number four in the batting lineup. It proved to be an inspired decision as the Sunrisers posted a mammoth 208/4 with Jansen leading the run spree with a career-best 71 not out off only 31 balls (four boundaries and six sixes).

He was well supported by Tom Abell (46 off 25 balls, with seven fours and a six), Jordan Hermann (36 off 37 balls, with three fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (22 not out off 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). Jansen and Stubbs were explosive at the back end of the Sunrisers' innings as they added 87 runs off the final 28 deliveries.

The Royals bowling unit had no answer to the onslaught as they conceded a flurry of extras during this period with Lungi Ngidi's final over lasting 11 deliveries. Evan Jones (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for the team. The home team's run chase was always going to be dependent on the start provided by their English opening pair Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

They went on the attack from the outset but could not sustain the challenge after Roy was caught and bowled by his compatriot Liam Dawson for 32 off 23 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes. It was too much for Buttler to do on his own and although he tried valiantly with 64 off 54 balls (with six fours and two sixes), the Royals eventually limped to 164/7.

Jansen enjoyed a good night with the ball too claiming 2/34 to go with his half-century earlier. There were also two wickets apiece for Liam Dawson (2/27) and Beyers Swanepoel (2/37), while the competition's leading wicket-taker Daniel Worrall (1/27) extended his tally to 14.

The Sunrisers will now face Durban's Super Giants in qualifier 1 at Newlands on Tuesday, February 6 regardless of the rematch against the Royals at St George's Park in the final round-robin match on Sunday. The Royals, meanwhile, will travel up to Johannesburg for eliminator 1 at the Wanderers on Wednesday, February 7. (ANI)

