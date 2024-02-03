Left Menu

Karunaratne leads with 77 as Sri Lanka reach 177-3 on Day 2 of only test vs. Afghanistan

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:50 IST
Karunaratne leads with 77 as Sri Lanka reach 177-3 on Day 2 of only test vs. Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne scored his 35th test half-century but Afghanistan's bowlers picked up three important wickets to keep Sri Lanka in check at 177-3 at lunch on the second day of the one-off test.

Sri Lanka resumed on Saturday at 80 without loss in reply to Afghanistan's first innings of 198 all out, with Karunaratne batting on 42 with Nishan Madushka on 36, at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Seamer Naveed Zadran had Madushka (37) caught at leg slip by Noor Ali Zadran adding just one run to his overnight score, to have Sri Lanka at 93-1.

Kusal Mendis (10) then gifted a catch to deep square leg from a bouncer by seamer Nijat Masood (1-29).

Karunaratne made 77 off 72 deliveries including 12 boundaries before being caught by Ibrahim Zadran off leg spin bowler Qais Ahmed (1-32).

Angelo Mathews (29 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (15 not out) then added a steady 29-run stand to see the hosts safely to lunch and trailing Afghanistan by 21 runs.

Afghanistan was bowled out for 198 in its first innings on the opening day Friday with Rahmat Shah top scoring with 91 runs.

This is the first test match between the two countries since Afghanistan was admitted as a test playing nation in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024