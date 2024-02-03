Left Menu

Cricket-England 253 all out in reply to India's 396

England were all out for 253 in their reply to India's first innings total of 396 on day two of the second test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

England were all out for 253 in their reply to India's first innings total of 396 on day two of the second test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Zak Crawley (76) scored the only half-century in their innings, while skipper Ben Stokes made 47.

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah (6-45) was pick of the Indian bowlers while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-71. England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

