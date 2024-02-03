Rugby-Genge out of England team to face Italy

Prop Ellis Genge has been ruled out of the England team for their Six Nations opening game against Italy on Saturday and will be replaced by Beno Obano, the Rugby Football Union announced.

Genge, who had been named as a replacement, has suffered a foot injury and Obano will take his place on the bench in the game at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

