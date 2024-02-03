Left Menu

Let Yashasvi play, do not over-hype achievements: Gambhir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:41 IST
Let Yashasvi play, do not over-hype achievements: Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not in favour of over-hyping Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred in the second Test against England as he feels the natural game of youngsters like him is adversely affected by the increased burden of expectations.

India opener Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred in the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, becoming the third-youngest Indian to achieve the feat.

Playing only his sixth Test, the 22-year-old's sensational knock of 209 off 290 balls single-handedly powered India to 396 all out in 112 overs on the second day of the match.

Jaiswal's accomplishment marked him as the first Indian left-hander since Gambhir to score a double hundred in the traditional format. Gambhir achieved the feat in 2008 against Australia.

''I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes,'' Gambhir told PTI during an interaction.

''The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket,'' added Gambhir.

While Jaiswal has excelled with the bat so far in the Test series, Shubman Gill and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have struggled for runs, and the 42-year-old cricketer-turned-politician backed the under-performing players, saying they should be given more time.

Both Gill and Iyer made promising starts in the second Test but failed to convert them into substantial totals. Gill, who scored 34 in the first innings in Visakhapatnam, has not scored a of half-century in his last nine Test innings, while Iyer too has been off-colour.

''We should give them time as they are quality players, and they have shown it in the past with their performance. That is why they are playing for India,'' Gambhir said. It must be mentioned that Iyer is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise where the former India opener has comeback as the Mentor for the next edition of Indian Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024