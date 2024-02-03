Jyotsnil's patient double hundred frustrates Delhi

Baroda is slowly but surely aiming to bat Delhi out of the Ranji Trophy Group D encounter as Jyotsnil Singh's sedate unbeaten double hundred took the visitors to 400 for 5 at stumps on the second day.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 215 off 401 balls with the help of 19 fours and a six. While he remained unbeaten for the second day in a row en route his second First-Class century, Jyotsnil only added 88 runs off 194 deliveries on the day. In the whole 74 overs, he hit only one boundary.

Having started the day at 202 for 1, Baroda added another 198 runs in 74 overs sent down during the day as Delhi bowlers did perform better compared to opening day.

However, the dead nature of the Airforce Stadium track made life miserable for the home team as they had to wait patiently for the mistakes from the batters rather than being able to force a change in the run of play.

Baroda, who are currently looking good to make it to the knock-outs as the top team of group D, do not need an outright win and are aiming for the first innings lead. They are, perhaps, looking at scoring close to 500 and not leave Delhi enough time to surpass the first innings score.

Jyotsnil added 201 for the second wicket with Shaswat Rawat, the diminutive left-hander, who was trapped leg-before by veteran Ishant Sharma (2/43 in 19 overs).

Pranshu Vijayaran (2/91 in 23 overs), who didn't find right length on opening day gave a much better account of himself, removing the experienced Vishnu Solanki (12) and later got rid of the dangerous Shivalik Sharma (45).

Brief Scores Baroda 400/5 in 138 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 215 batting, Shaswat Rawat 72, Ishant Sharma 2/43) vs Delhi At Cuttack: Odisha 1st Innings 322 (Biplab Samantray 82, Govinda Poddar 80, Gourav Yadav 5/69) vs Puducherry 127/4 (KB Arun Karthik 77 batting). At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh: 169 all out vs Madhya Pradesh: 68/4 in 27 overs At Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir: 168/2 in 39 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)