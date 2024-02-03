Left Menu

Powerboating-Team Brady triumph in first electric raceboat championship race

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship event as teams owned by sporting greats such as tennis player Rafael Nadal, footballer Didier Drogba and cricketer Virat Kohli compete against each other. Team Brady, featuring racers Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman, secured the victory, ahead of Team Miami owned by singer Marc Anthony. Team Rafa, owned by Nadal, took third place.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 21:55 IST
Powerboating-Team Brady triumph in first electric raceboat championship race

Team Brady, owned by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, won the world's first all-electric raceboat championship race on Saturday. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship event as teams owned by sporting greats such as tennis player Rafael Nadal, footballer Didier Drogba and cricketer Virat Kohli compete against each other.

Team Brady, featuring racers Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman, secured the victory, ahead of Team Miami owned by singer Marc Anthony. Team Rafa, owned by Nadal, took third place. The series will moves on to Venice on May 11-12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024