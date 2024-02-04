Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis sets Kings' double-double mark

Domantas Sabonis passed Oscar Robertson for the franchise record with his 30th consecutive double-double, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings topped the Indiana Pacers 133-122 on Friday in Indianapolis. Sabonis, who played in Indiana from 2016-17 until he was traded to Sacramento in February 2022, added to his NBA-leading collection of double-doubles (43) while helping pace a balanced offensive effort for the Kings.

Reports: Seahawks hiring Leslie Frazier as assistant HC

The Seattle Seahawks are tapping Leslie Frazier to serve as assistant head coach under new head coach Mike Macdonald, multiple media outlets reported Friday night. Frazier took the 2023 season off after a six-year stint as the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator.

Boxing-Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight their rescheduled unified world heavyweight title in Riyadh on May 18, promoters in Britain and Saudi Arabia said on Saturday. The bout was originally for Feb. 17 in Riyadh but was postponed on Friday after Britain's Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

Soccer-Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach semi-finals

Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in Saturday's quarter-final, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semi-final with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana's strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before halftime.

Women's Top 25 roundup: JuJu Watkins scores USC record 51

Freshman guard JuJu Watkins set a Southern California single-game record with 51 points as the 15th-ranked Trojans earned a 67-58 road win over fourth-ranked Stanford on Friday. Watkins' point total was the highest in Division I women's basketball this season and the most by a freshman since Elena Delle Donne scored 54 in a game for Delaware in 2010.

NBA-LeBron James tight-lipped amid questions about his playing future

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James refrained on Saturday from committing to his team beyond the current NBA season. The four-time NBA champion has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which gives him the power to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent.

Soccer-South Africa goalkeeper the hero as they reach Cup of Nations semi-finals

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved four penalties in the post-match shootout against the Cape Verde Islands to carry his country into the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw in their quarter-final on Saturday. Mothobi Mvala scored the decisive kick to make it 2-1 on penalties and win South Africa a semi-final place for the first time since 2000 but they were fortunate to get past the smallest nation in the tournament at Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Connor McDavid pockets $1 million for All-Star Skills victory

Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night in Toronto, the fourth time he has won the event in the past seven years. McDavid took home the $1 million prize after winning the Fastest Skater, Stick Handling and the Accuracy Shooting competitions in the opening round, and then winning the Obstacle Course in the final round.

Athletics-Americans Mantz, O'Keefe qualify for Olympic marathons

Americans Conner Mantz and Fiona O'Keeffe punched their tickets to the Paris Games, the latter in record fashion, by winning their debut appearances at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Mantz completed the mostly flat course in two hours, nine minutes, five seconds, while training partner and close friend Clayton Young finished second with a time of 2:09.06 to also secure an Olympic berth.

Soccer-Qatar edge Uzbekistan on penalties to set up Asian Cup semi-final with Iran

Defending champions and hosts Qatar beat Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling Asian Cup quarter-final that ended 1-1 after extra time at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday to set up a tantalising clash with Iran. With nearly 59,000 fans in attendance, Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham stood strong to save three penalties in the shootout before Pedro Miguel converted the decisive spot kick to send Qatar through to the semi-finals once again.

