Left Menu

National Wrestling Championships 2024: Sunil Kumar secures Greco-Roman title in 87kg category

Sunil, the wrestler who got India its first Asian Games greco-roman medal in 13 years just last year, defeated Manoj Kumar 9-1 to clinch the title in a bout which he dominated for the most part, as per Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 09:59 IST
National Wrestling Championships 2024: Sunil Kumar secures Greco-Roman title in 87kg category
Sunil Kumar. (Photo- Hangzhou 2022/Olympics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Games Hangzhou bronze medalist wrestler Sunil Kumar secured the 87 kg title in the National Wrestling Championships 2024, which started on Saturday in Jaipur. Sunil, the wrestler who got India its first Asian Games greco-roman medal in 13 years just last year, defeated Manoj Kumar 9-1 to clinch the title in a bout which he dominated for the most part, as per Olympics.com.

Former world cadet champion Suraj Vashist missed out on a gold by a narrow margin as he had to settle for a silver following a 3-2 loss to Gyanender in the final of men's 60 kg competition. Gyanender got the first points after a takedown, earning a 3-0 lead in the fist half. A referral taken timely by Suraj denied his opponent further two points and kept the game alive. Suraj made a final charge during the dying minutes of the bout, but Gyanender defended himself well and held on to his slender one-point lead. In the final of 103 kg greco-roman category, Naveen got a victory over Hardeep by 5-1, which earned him the gold.

-National Wrestling Championships 2024 Greco-Roman medal winners55kg: 1. Vishwajit, 2. Sanjeev, 3. Rohit Yadav, Manjeet60kg: 1. Gyanender, 2. Suraj, 3. Vikram Kurade, Pravin63kg: 1. Sunny Kumar, 2. Shamsher Singh, 3. Umesh, Sandeep Kumar67kg: 1. Ashu, 2. Sachin Sehrawat, 3. Vinayak Patil, Vinay72kg: 1. Kuldeep Malik, 2. Sameer, 3. Vishal, Ankit Gulia77kg: 1. Vikas, 2. Karan, 3. Tarun, Rahul82kg: 1. Rahit Dahiya, 2. Neeraj, 3. Shivaji, Lovepreet Singh87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar, 2. Manoj Kumar, 3. Rohit Bura, Ravinder Khatri97kg: 1. Nitesh, 2. Kapil, 3. Narinder Cheema, Sunil130kg: 1. Naveen, 2. Hardeep, 3. Tushar, Mehr Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024