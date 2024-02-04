New Zealand 65-2 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs. South Africa; Moreki takes 1st test wicket

Tshepo Moreki took a wicket with his first ball in test cricket but Kane Williamson helped steer New Zealand to 65-2 at lunch Sunday on the first day of the first test against South Africa.

Moreki was one of six uncapped players including captain Neil Brand, named in the South Africa lineup for the match. South Africa's leading players have stayed at home to play in a domestic Twenty20 competition.

Brand won the toss on debut, chose to bowl and Moreki rewarded his decision with the wicket of Devon Conway (1) from the first ball of the second over.

Moreki has taken 192 wickets in 93 matches in South Africa's domestic first class competition but is playing his first test at 30. The right-armer was effective bowling round the wicket to the left-handers and across the right-handers.

When he used a scrambled seam, the ball ducked about a little on a hard, dry pitch at the Bay Oval.

Moreki shared the new ball with Duanne Olivier, one of the most seasoned members of this South Africa team in his 16th test. Bowling the second over of the match, he angled a full delivery into Devon Conway and the out-of-form opener was struck on the pads when the ball straightened.

Latham also fell before lunch, caught by wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin from the bowling of Dane Paterson in his fourth test. Paterson bowled just above medium pace but his accurate line and consistent length caused trouble for the New Zealand batters.

He tested Latham with several deliveries on a good length and passing across the left-hander. The tactic bore fruit when Latham pushed forward to a good length ball moving away outside off and presented Fortuin with his first catch in test cricket.

Williamson returned to the New Zealand lineup Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury. He negotiated a testing first morning and was 26 not out at lunch.

Rachin Ravindra, playing his fourth test, was 16 not out as New Zealand made slow progress in 25 overs before lunch.

