Left Menu

Joaquin Niemann has to settle for 70 as his LIV Golf lead shrinks to 4 shots over Rahm

A day after Niemann shot 59, he had to settle for a 1-under 70 on Saturday to maintain control.Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with the Saudi-funded league during the offseason, overcame an early bogey to post a 67 and join Dean Burmester 66 in the group trying to track down Niemann.This is the opening event in the third season of LIV Golf with its 54 holes and shotgun start.Niemann was at 13-under 129.

PTI | Playadelcarmen | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:16 IST
Joaquin Niemann has to settle for 70 as his LIV Golf lead shrinks to 4 shots over Rahm

Joaquin Niemann goes into the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba with a four-shot lead without having a round in the 60s. A day after Niemann shot 59, he had to settle for a 1-under 70 on Saturday to maintain control.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with the Saudi-funded league during the offseason, overcame an early bogey to post a 67 and join Dean Burmester (66) in the group trying to track down Niemann.

This is the opening event in the third season of LIV Golf with its 54 holes and shotgun start.

Niemann was at 13-under 129. Niemann had an opening round in which everything felt easy. This was more of a grind. He bounced back from an early bogey with three birdies over a five-hole stretch to close out the front nine at El Camaleon. At one point, Burmester had cut the lead to two shots after Niemann made a pair of bogeys, but the 25-year-old Chilean birdied the par-3 15th and Burmester bogeyed his last two holes.

Burmester and Niemann are among LIV players who thrived in the offseason. Nieman won the Australian Open. Burmester won his native South African Open and Joburg Open in successive weeks in joint European tour and Sunshine Tour events. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024