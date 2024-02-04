Left Menu

Cricket-India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

Anderson, England's lone seam bowler in the match, jolted India in the second over of the day with a gem of a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump. The 41-year-old seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Joe Root took the catch in the slip.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:47 IST
Cricket-India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

Shubman Gill overcame early jitters to strike a fighting fifty and steer India to 130 for four at lunch on day three of the second test against England on Sunday. James Anderson's two-wicket burst rocked India, but Gill hung around to help stretch India's overall lead to 273 as the hosts press for a series-levelling victory in Visakhapatnam.

Gill was batting on 60 at the break with Axar Patel on two at the other end. Anderson, England's lone seam bowler in the match, jolted India in the second over of the day with a gem of a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump.

The 41-year-old seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Joe Root took the catch in the slip. Gill, then on four, was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.

Gill grew in confidence as play progressed and brought up his first 50-plus score in 13 test innings with a four off Rehan Ahmed. He and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.

Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer. Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed.

England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024