Netherlands men's Hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men's Hockey Pro League

The World No. 1 Netherlands men's Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in India. The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Men) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 10 to 16, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 19 to 25.

Five national teams - Ireland, The Netherlands, India, Spain and Australia - will participate in the India leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Men), facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela. The Netherlands will play their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Men) on 10th February against Ireland, followed by the highly-anticipated contest against the hosts India on February 11. They will then take on Spain on February 13 and Australia on February 16, before heading to Rourkela.

"The preparations have been going really well. We have done a great job in training sessions. The guys have done a good job. We love to be in India and there is a good team spirit among all of us. We are excited for the campaign to begin," the Netherlands' captain Thierry Brinkman said as quoted from Hockey India. On being asked about the toughest opponents on the tour, he added: "We are curious about Australia, they could be tough opponents for us. Of course, facing India in front of their home crowd will be a challenge, especially in stadiums as vast as the ones in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. So, we are looking forward to those tough battles."

"With the Paris Olympics 2024 coming up, this is an important tour for us to test ourselves against strong teams. We hope to have a good tournament," Brinkman signed off saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)