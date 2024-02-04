BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hopeful about India winning 2nd Test against England

After witnessing scintillating performances from youngsters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla is hopeful that India will win the second Test against England. In India's first innings of the second Test, Vizag witnessed Jaiswal's prowess with the bat and his maturity to hold on to his end and keep the scoreboard ticking while stitching up small yet effective partnerships.

However, in India's second innings, when Jaiswal's bat stayed silent, Shubman Gill took the onus of scoring runs, keeping India's innings intact and stitching up a crucial 89-run stand with Axar Patel. "Yashasvi Jaiswal has performed very well in the second test match (against England). He hit a double-century (yesterday). Shubman Gill who was looking out of form, bounced back and scored a century. I am hopeful we will win this test match," Shukla told reporters.

Jaiswal scored 209 in the first innings which was laced with 19 boundaries and 7 maximums. He singlehandedly powered India to a score of 396. In the second innings, when India found themselves in grave trouble, Gill rose to the occasion and scored a crucial 104 to propel the hosts to a score of 255.

His knock helped India set a total of 399 for England to chase down and possibly repeat another 'Bazball' miracle which took place in Headingley in 2019. England got off to a positive start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett putting up a 50-run stand. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Duckett (28) with the help of extra bounce forcing out an edge and ending his stay on the crease. (ANI)

