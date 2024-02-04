Sports News Roundup: Hawks top Warriors, Stephen Curry (60 points) in OT; Hawks top Warriors, Stephen Curry (60 points) in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doc Rivers named Eastern Conference ASG coach

Doc Rivers, who has coached three games with the Milwaukee Bucks, will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game later this month. The honor goes to the coach of the winningest team in each conference, however Joe Mazzulla of the Eastern-leading Boston Celtics was not eligible because he coached last year. The Bucks clinched the second-best record in the conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday for Rivers' first win with the Bucks.

Soccer-Messi misses Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face govt funding cut

Lionel Messi's three days of adulation in Hong Kong ended in heartbreak for his fans as the Argentine did not take to the field in Inter Miami's 4-1 win against a local League XI in a friendly played in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday. Spectators chanted "refund" and the Hong Kong government said match organisers Tatler Asia may face a reduction in funding after Messi stayed on the bench during the match.

NBA roundup: Hawks top Warriors, Stephen Curry (60 points) in OT

Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in overtime, allowing the host Atlanta Hawks to overcome a 60-point explosion by Stephen Curry for a 141-134 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Capping a wild sprint to the regulation finish line for teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks forged a 123-123 tie when Murray nailed a 14-footer with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Boxing-Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight their rescheduled unified world heavyweight title in Riyadh on May 18, promoters in Britain and Saudi Arabia said on Saturday. The bout was originally for Feb. 17 in Riyadh but was postponed on Friday after Britain's Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

Dolphins tab Anthony Weaver as DC

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Baltimore Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to be their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday. Weaver becomes Miami's third defensive coordinator in three seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer at the end of the 2022 season and parted ways with Vic Fangio last month.

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 UNC handles No. 7 Duke

Armando Bacot had one of his bigger games of the season with 25 points, and it came at an ideal time for No. 3 North Carolina as the host Tar Heels picked apart No. 7 Duke for a 93-84 victory Saturday night at Chapel Hill, N.C. Harrison Ingram poured in 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in his first game against Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference scoring leader RJ Davis finished with 17 points and Seth Tremble had 10 points off the bench for the Tar Heels, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped earlier in the week in a one-point loss at Georgia Tech.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Gonzaga posts 30th straight home win

Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points and led a 3-point barrage that propelled No. 19 Gonzaga to its 30th straight home win, a 104-39 blowout of Pacific on Saturday in Spokane, Wash. Truong drilled 5 of 8 3-point attempts for Gonzaga (22-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which buried a program-high 19 triples on 35 attempts (54.3 percent) and never trailed en route to its most lopsided victory this season.

ATP roundup: Bublik, Coric to clash in Montpellier finale

Second-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rallied from a set down to defeat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Saturday and will meet Borna Coric of Croatia in the finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Bublik needed more than 2 1/2 hours to dispatch Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

NBA-LeBron James tight-lipped amid questions about his playing future

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James refrained on Saturday from committing to his team beyond the current NBA season. The four-time NBA champion has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which gives him the power to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent.

Connor McDavid pockets $1 million for All-Star Skills victory

Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night in Toronto, the fourth time he has won the event in the past seven years. McDavid took home the $1 million prize after winning the Fastest Skater, Stick Handling and the Accuracy Shooting competitions in the opening round, and then winning the Obstacle Course in the final round.

