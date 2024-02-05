Jharkhand pulverise Manipur by innings and 102 runs in Ranji Trophy

Left Menu

For Rajasthan, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the pick among the bowlers with 5133 in almost 40 overs.Brief scores At Jamshedpur Manipur 170 and 232 in 93.3 overs Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 88 Pankaj Raunak 422 lost to Jharkhand 5045d by an innings and 102 runs. At Jaipur Rajasthan 432 drew with Vidarbha 391 in 125.3 overs Yash Rathod 81, Karun Nair 112, Akshay Wadkar 59 Manav Suthar 5133.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:06 IST
Jharkhand completed a comprehensive victory by an innings and 102 runs here on Monday to clinch seven points in their Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy on Monday. Jharkhand dominated the game through the course of play on all four days as they dismissed Manipur for a paltry 170 in the first innings and took a massive 334-run lead as they piled up 504/5 declared. There was no change in fortunes with the bat for Manipur in the second essay despite skipper K Langlonyamba Meitan's 88, as they folded for 232 to hand Jharkhand a victory with a bonus point here at the Keenan Stadium. Keishangbam faced 157 balls and hit 12 fours and a six to delay the inevitable but no other Manipur batter could resist for long, with Jharkhand's Pankaj Raunak returning 4/22 from his 14.3 overs. In another match, Rajasthan earned three points by virtue of first-innings lead of a mere 41 runs as they played out a draw against Vidarbha at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In reply to the hosts Rajasthan's total of 432 for which they consumed more than 130 overs, Vidarbha kept them on the field for about similar time duration, facing 125.3 overs to make 391. Karun Nair struck a 258-ball 112 with 12 fours to top score for Vidarbha while skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar made 59 and Yash Rathod scored 81. For Rajasthan, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the pick among the bowlers with 5/133 in almost 40 overs.

Brief scores: At Jamshedpur: Manipur 170 and 232 in 93.3 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 88; Pankaj Raunak 4/22) lost to Jharkhand 504/5d by an innings and 102 runs. Points: Jharkhand 7, Manipur 0. At Jaipur: Rajasthan 432 drew with Vidarbha 391 in 125.3 overs (Yash Rathod 81, Karun Nair 112, Akshay Wadkar 59; Manav Suthar 5/133). Points: Rajasthan 3, Vidarbha 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

