PTI | London | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:55 IST
England to prepare for Euro 2024 with warmup games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland
England will prepare for the European Championship by playing warmup games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in the days leading up to the tournament.

It will be a first ever meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Newcastle's St. James' Park hosting the match on June 3. The game against Iceland will be at Wembley Stadium on June 7.

Both of the visiting teams are yet to secure their places at Euro 2024 and will be playing in the playoffs in March.

Euro 2024 starts June 14, with England — seeking a first title at a major men's international tournament since the World Cup in 1966 — in a group containing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

