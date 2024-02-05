Left Menu

India move to second spot in WTC rankings after Vizag Test victory

Following an impressive 106-run victory against England in Visakhapatnam Test, India reclaimed the second spot in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, closing the gap behind table-toppers Australia

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:36 IST
India move to second spot in WTC rankings after Vizag Test victory
Team India (Photo: BCCI/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following an impressive 106-run victory against England in Visakhapatnam Test, India reclaimed the second spot in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, closing the gap behind table-toppers Australia. Earlier, India slipped to the fifth position from the second after a setback in the opening Test against England in Hyderabad.

However, victory in the Visakhapatnam Test propelled India back up the rankings, gaining a point percentage to 52.77. The top half of the table remains highly competitive, with five sides split by a narrow margin. India were under pressure coming into the second Test match and they produced an outstanding performance to register a 106-run victory.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a key role with the bat, scoring a double-century in the first innings and steering India to a total of 396. Jasprit Bumrah used his arsenal of "reverse swing" and "change-ups" to great effect in Vizag, with very little help from the pitch. Pacer's bowling display became another highlight of the match as he claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings followed by another good spell in the second innings.

Building on a 143-run lead, Shubman Gill's hundred boosted India's position, with England given a challenge of 399 runs in the second innings. For England, opener Zak Crawley was the lone warrior in the second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah picked up three wickets each to knock England over for 292.

With the five-match series levelled at 1-1, the action now heads to Rajkot for the third Test, starting February 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024