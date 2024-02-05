"We needed huge performance from players...they delivered": Arteta on Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool

Following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said they needed a huge performance from the players and it was a "massive" victory. Arteta said at the post-match press conference that Arsenal needed a "huge performance" from the players and they delivered it. He showered praise on his players and said that they "put their heart and soul into every ball".

"It's a massive win - a beautiful day. We needed a huge performance from the players. I think they delivered that; they've put their heart and soul into every ball," Arteta said, according to Arsenal website. "They did a lot of very good things to control and dominate this team, and then we needed our people as well at their best. Tonight, I think we've gone to a different level of what we've shown this season. We demanded that, we tried to produce a video to let them know how important they are and how important they needed to be. And when we do that together, we're a real force," he added.

Arsenal blew open the Premier League title race as they defeated a 10-player Liverpool by 3-1, moving closer to the table-toppers opposition. Bukayo Saka delivered the opening blow to Liverpool in the 14th minute. But at the stroke of the first half end, Gabriel Magalhaes scored an unfortunate own goal, gifting Liverpool an equaliser. This own goal did not dampen the spirits of the Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli (67th minute) and Leandro Trossard (in the stoppage time, 90+2 minute) scored the match-sealing goals for them.

Arsenal is now number two, with 15 wins, four draws and losses, giving them 49 points, just two short of table-toppers Liverpool, who have 15 wins, six draws and two losses, giving them 51 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)