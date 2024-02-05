Left Menu

Shamar Joseph, Ollie Pope, Josh Hazlewood nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January

"A West Indies quick that burst onto the international cricket scene in style, an unsung hero of England's strong top-order and a consistent pacer from Australia have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2024," the ICC said in an official statement.

The West Indies' star pacer Shamar Joseph, England's batter Ollie Pope and Australia's veteran speedster Josh Hazlewood have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees on Monday. "A West Indies quick that burst onto the international cricket scene in style, an unsung hero of England's strong top-order and a consistent pacer from Australia have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2024," the ICC said in an official statement.

During his Test debut, right-armer Joseph made an immediate impact, taking Australia batter Steve Smith's wicket with his first delivery. Joseph scooped up another four Australian wickets on his debut in Adelaide, finishing with fantastic numbers of 5-94. He followed this up with solid scores of 36 and 15 when he batted for his side at No. 11.

The star pacer delivered an even greater effort in the West Indies' upset victory over Australia in the second Test in Brisbane, bowling 7-68 to help the Caribbean side win their first Test in Australia since 1997. He scored 57 runs at 28.50 in two Tests and grabbed 13 wickets at an impressive 17.30. The underestimated right-hander batter Pope played a world-class effort, scoring 196 for England in the second innings of their surprise victory against India in Hyderabad.

Pope scored just one in the first inning as India dominated the opening exchanges, and the hosts were still in command when England's No 3 came to the crease just before lunch on the third day of an exciting encounter. While wickets continued to fall at the other end, Pope remained unmovable, scoring his best Test score away from home and the fourth greatest Test innings by an England men's player in India.

Pope was the last player out as England set India 231 for victory and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley ensured a memorable Test victory for the tourists. The ever-reliable Australian Hazlewood was at his dependable best during the ICC World Test Championship in January, taking 19 wickets at a miserly average of 11.63.

Hazlewood's month began with a four-wicket haul in the second innings at the SCG to help Australia complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, and the right-armer followed that up with nine wickets in total as the reigning World Test Championship winners cruised past the West Indies in Adelaide. Hazlewood added five more wickets in the second Test against the Caribbean side at the Gabba, closing off a great January for the experienced Australian seamer. (ANI)

