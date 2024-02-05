"Technology has gone wrong...": Stokes on Crawley's lbw decision in 2nd Test against India

England skipper Ben Stokes questioned the Decision Review System (DRS) over Zak Crawley's dismissal against India in the second Test match on Monday and said that "technology has gone wrong on this occasion". India clinched a 106-run win over England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

While speaking after the end of the match, Stokes clarified that he was questioning the DRS's call not because they lost the game, but because it was his "personal opinion". "But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that's the reason why we haven't got the result we wanted. I'm just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that's fair to say," Stokes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The English skipper added that technology can never be 100 per cent right for which they have an "umpire's call". "Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100% which is why we have the umpire's call. That's why it's in place. When it's not 100% as everyone says, I don't think it's unfair for someone to say 'I think the technology has got it wrong on this occasion'. And that is my personal opinion. I will say that," he added.

Crawley's wicket changed the picture of the second Test match after Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the English batter for 73 in 132 balls, with eight fours and a six in the first session on day four of the second Test match. Recapping the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England as they levelled the five-match series 1-1.

England started the second session of day four at 194/6, with skipper Stokes joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes. A boundary by Foakes to Bumrah helped England reach the 200-run mark in 46.1 overs.

But disaster struck for England before they could have a big partnership. Some lazy running between the wickets got skipper Stokes out for just 11 runs. Shreyas Iyer's remarkable effort saw him assist India in removing England's crisis man, reducing them to 220/7. Pacer Mukesh Kumar removed the debutant Shoaib Bashir for an eight-ball duck. England were 281/9, 118 runs away from a victory, but with just a wicket left. Everything now was dependent on Hartley, who was joined by James Anderson.Bumrah got the final wicket, cleaning up Hartley for 36. England were bundled out for 292 and lost by 106 runs. (ANI)

