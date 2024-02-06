Seeking a sweep, Australia wins the toss and bowls 1st in final ODI against West Indies

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first at Manuka Oval as the home side looked to complete a clean sweep of its three-game one-day series against West Indies.

Australia won the first match by eight wickets in Melbourne and the second by 83 run s in Sydney.

Captain Steve Smith won the toss Tuesday and chose to have his side chase in the nation's capital, where it is looking to extend an 11-game one-day international winning streak.

Australia played without Matt Short (hamstring injury) and Josh Hazlewood (rested) from the side that clinched the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Xavier Bartlett returns after being rested after taking 4-17 on his ODI debut in the series opener at Melbourne, with fellow quick Lance Morris also back in the side.

West Indies are without opening batter Justin Greaves, who is struggling with a hamstring complaint. That led the way for Teddy Bishop's ODI debut, in which he will partner Alick Athanaze at the top of the order.

Bowler Sean Abbott, who smashed 69 runs off 63 balls in Sunday's match, will bat at No. 7 for Australia.

—— Lineups: Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (captain), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

