Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla call for action after Ocampos touched 'inappropriately' by Rayo fan

Sevilla have called on LaLiga to take action after winger Lucas Ocampos was touched "inappropriately" by a fan during their 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano, the club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:07 IST
Soccer-Sevilla call for action after Ocampos touched 'inappropriately' by Rayo fan

Sevilla have called on LaLiga to take action after winger Lucas Ocampos was touched "inappropriately" by a fan during their 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano, the club said on Tuesday. The incident occurred 33 minutes into Monday's match when a fan poked Ocampos from behind while he was taking a throw-in. The Argentine notified the referee of the incident straight way before continuing to play.

"We would like to place on record our disgust at the incident," Sevilla said in a statement. "Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and completely inappropriate act by a home fan. We hope that the appropriate measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behaviour from happening again on a football field, and we have expressed this to LaLiga directly."

Rayo Vallecano said in a statement the incident went against their values as a football club and that they were working to identify the fan. "This isolated action is solely the individual responsibility of the fan who carried it out," the club added.

"Rayo Vallecano is currently working to identify the fan so that, if he is a season ticket holder of the club, the appropriate disciplinary measures can be taken in accordance with the internal regulations." Ocampos said he wanted the league to treat the incident "as seriously as it takes racism and these things".

"I kept my calm because I have two daughters, I hope this doesn't happen to them in the future," the 29-year-old told broadcaster Dazn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024