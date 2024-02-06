Left Menu

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal receives fitness clearance to return to Ranji action

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal received a fitness clearance after he missed out on the Ranji Trophy game against the Railways due to medical issues according to ESPNcricinfo.

Mayank Agarwal (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal received a fitness clearance after he missed out on the Ranji Trophy game against the Railways due to medical issues according to ESPNcricinfo. Mayank was admitted to the hospital last week after he vomited and felt uneasy. While on a flight, he consumed liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water.

Mayank confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he was "fit and fine and there were no major issues." According to ESPNcricinfo, after the incident took place, the Karnataka team manager, on behalf of Mayank, had also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident.

A written complaint has been given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala. His return will be a major boost for Karnataka as he has been a crucial figure in domestic cricket this season. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has struck two hundreds and a half-century.

With Mayank on the sidelines and Devdutt Padikkal fulfilling his commitments with India A, Karnataka avoided a scare at the hands of Railways. Nikin Jose led the team in Mayank's absence. They were bundled out on 174 in the first innings and managed to get past their target of 226 with just a wicket in hand. Manish Pandey's 67* played a crucial role in Karnataka's triumph. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

