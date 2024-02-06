Left Menu

Hitaashee Bakshi ready to maintain momentum in 4th leg of WPGT

Hitaashee Bakshi, who is back in form, will be looking to maintain the impressive run she has displayed in recent weeks in the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 18:29 IST
Hitaashee Bakshi ready to maintain momentum in 4th leg of WPGT
Golfer Hitaashee Bakshi during fourth leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitaashee Bakshi, who is back in form, will be looking to maintain the impressive run she has displayed in recent weeks in the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club. The young golfer, who is on a comeback after last year's injuries, was runner-up in the first two legs before she notched up a superb victory at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata last week.

In between, Hitaashee also won the Qualifying School in Thailand to gain a pro card on the All Thailand Ladies PGA Tour. She has been grouped with Yaalisai Verma and Ananya Garg, who showed a lot of promise last week. With many of India's top stars now getting busy with international Tours on the Ladies European Tour and the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, there will be a lot of youngsters waiting to grab their chance.

Amidst a host of new faces, Ridhima Dilawari will be looking to get some tournament action before trying some international events herself. The field includes Sneha Singh, who has not been as dominating as last year, Seher Atwal, Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar.

Some of the youngsters to watch out for will include amateur Zara Anand, who did well at the National Games and All India Amateurs, run by the Indian Golf Union. The other amateur this week is SInjini Mukherjee. The prize money for the event this week is Rs.10 lakhs.

Tee times for Round 1 of the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam: Tee 1

1. 8:00 am: Ananya Datar; Zara Anand (A); Sachika Singh; 2. 8:10 am: Snigdha Goswami; Rhea Purvi Saravanan; Seher Atwal;

3. 8:20 am: Gauri Karhade; Kriti Chowhan; Sinjini Mukherjee (A); 4. 8:30 am: Disha Kavery; Rhea Jha; Sneha Singh;

5. 8.40 am: Riya Yadav; Mehar Atwal; Geetika Ahuja; Tee 10

6. 8:05 am: Yaalisai Verma; Ananya Garg; Hitaashee Bakshi; 7. 8:15 am: Trimann Saluja; Karishma Govind; Jasmine Shekar;

8. 8:25 am: Khushi Khanijau; Marshneil Prasad; Shweta Mansingh; 9. 8:35 am: Anaggha Venkatesh; Yashita Raghav; Ridhima Dilawari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024