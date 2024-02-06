Left Menu

"Very lucky to be part of PKL": Surjeet Singh after completing 400 tackle points
Bengaluru Bulls' Surjeet Singh in action during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Bulls came back to win against U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 clash at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Speaking after the match, star defender Surjeet Singh, who became the second player to score 400 Tackle Points after Fazel Atrachali, credited the support of the PKL for his growth as a Kabaddi player, "The PKL has helped improve the standard, and the life of a Kabaddi player. I am very lucky that I have been a part of this league for so long. I am thankful for being the first Indian defender to get 400 Tackle Points, it is a great achievement for me."

He also gave his opinion on how the match panned out, "The plan with five raiders backfired at the start, but we changed this strategy, slowed down the game, and this took as to the win. Sushil and Akshit played quite well throughout the match and complemented the defence well, especially in the second half, and this took us to victory," he said, according to a release. The defender was joined by skipper Saurabh Nandal is looking forward to their next clash against the in-form Puneri Paltan. "Puneri are a good team. It will be a tough match. He will work on the mistakes that we made in the last match. All the matches now are do-or-die matches, so we must work hard to make it to the playoffs," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will now take on the Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, February 7. Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Tuesday

Game 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas 8 pm Venue: New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

