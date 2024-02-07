NFL-Super Bowl 2024: odds and predictions

The San Francisco 49ers are slight favourites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, according to bookkeepers, with a record 67.8 million Americans expected to place bets on the NFL's title game. The 49ers, who made a second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, have clinched five Super Bowls but none since their 1994 title.

The Chiefs, who eliminated Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, are looking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. Patrick Mahomes' team will be hoping to win their third title in five years while San Francisco will seek revenge for their 31-20 loss in the final game of the season four years ago.

This year's Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas, marking the first time the event is being held in the U.S. betting capital of Nevada. Here are the latest betting odds for Super Bowl:

BetMGM Spread: 49ers (-2), Chiefs (+2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110) Total: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

FanDuel Spread: 49ers (-2.5), Chiefs (+2.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110) Total: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

DraftKings Spread: 49ers (-2), Chiefs (+2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-125), Chiefs (+105) Total: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

