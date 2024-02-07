Left Menu

Soccer-Mara's double helps Southampton book Cup date at Liverpool

Mara scored twice in the space of six minutes after the break and Che Adams, who set up both the opening goals, then confirmed promotion-chasing Southampton's progress with an effort of his own. Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Juergen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday. Mara scored twice in the space of six minutes after the break and Che Adams, who set up both the opening goals, then confirmed promotion-chasing Southampton's progress with an effort of his own.

Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Juergen Klopp's Premier League leaders. Southampton were joined by Coventry City who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with minor league Maidstone United.

 

