Soccer-Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi

Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad cancelled each other out in a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at a packed Son Moix stadium on Tuesday.

Reuters | Palma | Updated: 07-02-2024 03:38 IST
Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad cancelled each other out in a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at a packed Son Moix stadium on Tuesday. Visiting Sociedad had the better of the few clear-cut chances with Umar Sadiq somehow failing to score from point-blank range in a marginally more exciting second half.

Mallorca talisman Abdon Prats went closest for the islanders with a volley midway through the first half and another low shot just off target early in the second half. Socieded will be favourites to progress from the second leg on Feb. 27 although Mallorca retain hope of repeating their sole Copa del Rey title in 2003.

Atletico Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in the opening leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

