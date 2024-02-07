Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be banned from the touchline for his team's Serie A match at Roma on Saturday.
Inzaghi was booked for continuously straying outside his technical area during Sunday's 1-0 win over Juventus. It was his fifth yellow card of the season and the Italian league's sports judge confirmed on Tuesday that the coach had been handed a one-match ban.
Sunday's victory in the derby d'Italia saw Inter take a potentially decisive step toward the Serie A title as it sent Inzaghi's team four points clear of second-placed Juventus, with a game in hand.
"I'm really angry," Inzaghi said about the booking Sunday. "Often I've deserved it but tonight no: it was a derby d'Italia, such an emotional match.
"The players were impeccably behaved on the field and we tried to help everyone work well. Unfortunately I stepped out of the technical area, it's a heavy booking, I'm disappointed but better me than one of my players."
