Left Menu

Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma

It was his fifth yellow card of the season and the Italian leagues sports judge confirmed on Tuesday that the coach had been handed a one-match ban.Sundays victory in the derby dItalia saw Inter take a potentially decisive step toward the Serie A title as it sent Inzaghis team four points clear of second-placed Juventus, with a game in hand.Im really angry, Inzaghi said about the booking Sunday.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:24 IST
Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be banned from the touchline for his team's Serie A match at Roma on Saturday.

Inzaghi was booked for continuously straying outside his technical area during Sunday's 1-0 win over Juventus. It was his fifth yellow card of the season and the Italian league's sports judge confirmed on Tuesday that the coach had been handed a one-match ban.

Sunday's victory in the derby d'Italia saw Inter take a potentially decisive step toward the Serie A title as it sent Inzaghi's team four points clear of second-placed Juventus, with a game in hand.

"I'm really angry," Inzaghi said about the booking Sunday. "Often I've deserved it but tonight no: it was a derby d'Italia, such an emotional match.

"The players were impeccably behaved on the field and we tried to help everyone work well. Unfortunately I stepped out of the technical area, it's a heavy booking, I'm disappointed but better me than one of my players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sold to Novo; US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sol...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of ...

 India
3
EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

 Global
4
Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024