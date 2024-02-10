Empoli seals late victory against Salernitana to continue unbeaten streak

Empoli continued its excellent form under new coach Davide Nicola by beating his old team Salernitana 3-1 in Serie A on Friday.

The away win by the club that started the day second to last against the only team below it extended Empoli's unbeaten run to four games since Nicola took over on Jan. 15.

Empoli rose four places to 15th. It was eight points clear of Salernitana.

The visitor was fortunate to take the lead midway through the first half. Nicolò Cambiaghi's cross from the left took a deflection off the head of defender Alessandro Zanoli and looped over his stranded goalkeeper.

Shon Weissman equalized after 69 minutes for Salernitana with a glancing header from Antonio Candreva's right cross.

M'Baye Niang secured the win from the penalty spot three minutes from the final whistle and Matteo Cancellieri completed the scoring with a fine breakaway finish in injury time.

Inter Milan topped the league, four points clear of Juventus and with a game in hand. AP KHS KHS

