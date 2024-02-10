Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past Nuggets; MLB bans ex-Mets GM Billy Eppler through 2024 postseason and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Oilers past Ducks

Evander Kane collected his eighth career hat trick and Leon Draisaitl scored the third-period, go-ahead goal in a two-point game as the visiting Edmonton Oilers earned a 5-3 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Zach Hyman scored a goal and Connor McDavid notched three assists -- giving him 12 points in a five-game streak -- as the Oilers returned to the win column after seeing their 16-game winning streak snapped their previous outing in Las Vegas. Goalie Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for his fifth consecutive victory.

Reports: Ryan Grubb exits Alabama to be Seahawks' OC

Ryan Grubb, who recently agreed to become Alabama's offensive coordinator, reportedly changed his mind and is heading back to Seattle for a new job. Grubb, the University of Washington's offensive coordinator the past two years, will take over that job with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN and NFL.com reported Friday night.

ATP roundup: 2 wins send Sebastian Baez to Cordoba semis

Second-seeded Sebastian Baez worked double duty on Friday, winning two matches to advance to the semifinals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. The Argentinian faced a stiff test from Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in second-round action before prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Baez then downed countryman Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Oregon State tops No. 20 Utah

No. 17 Oregon State steadily built its lead while knocking off No. 20 Utah 58-44 on Friday night in the Pac-12 matchup at Salt Lake City. Raegan Beers amassed 17 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12), who remained in third place in the conference. They have won four straight games and seven of eight. Donovyn Hunter and Timea Gardiner added 10 points apiece.

Henry wins Ultimate Madden Bowl, tops $1M in earnings

Henry "Henry" Leverette became the first-ever Madden millionaire, topping the seven-figure mark in career earnings by winning the Ultimate Madden Bowl championship on Friday in Las Vegas. Henry, the top seed, defeated 10th-seeded Wesley "Wesley" Gittens 35-24 in the final at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay casino.

NFL-Super Bowl headliners Chiefs and 49ers ready to take centre stage

When Las Vegas was awarded the Super Bowl, the hype machine automatically kicked into overdrive. After all, what could possibly top putting America's biggest sporting party in the U.S. party capital?

NFL-NFL eyes super-sized global audience for Big Game

Sunday's Super Bowl is expected to shatter viewership records in the U.S. and with an assist from the federal government, could be the most watched NFL game ever around the world. The highly-anticipated match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be shown in 190 countries with an assist from the U.S. State Department, which is hosting watch parties in more than 30 overseas locations.

49ers, Chiefs bring aces to Vegas in Super Bowl rematch

LAS VEGAS -- Eight teams delivered back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in line to become the first in 19 seasons to repeat as Lombardi Trophy winners if they can turn away the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. The same two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid again opposing 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

MLB bans ex-Mets GM Billy Eppler through 2024 postseason

Major League Baseball has placed former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler on its ineligible list through the end of the 2024 postseason after an investigation found he violated rules that govern the use of the injury list, MLB announced Friday. After reviewing the investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred issued the ban for Eppler, who MLB said oversaw the improper use of the injured list, including the "deliberate fabrication of injuries" as well as submitting documents to justify those placements on the IL during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past Nuggets

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season, Malik Monk scored 23 points off the bench and the host Sacramento Kings cruised to a 135-106 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Sabonis leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season, breaking a tie with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

