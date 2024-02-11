Left Menu

Soccer-Toney can offer England something different, says Brentford boss Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank heaped praise on Ivan Toney, backing and backed the forward for an England recall, saying he can bring "something different" to Gareth Southgate's team after the 27-year-old continued his goal-scoring exploits. He made his debut against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March. "I know what Ivan can bring, and I think it's something different England don't have," Frank told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 15:33 IST
Soccer-Toney can offer England something different, says Brentford boss Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank heaped praise on Ivan Toney, backing and backed the forward for an England recall, saying he can bring "something different" to Gareth Southgate's team after the 27-year-old continued his goal-scoring exploits. Toney, who returned last month from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, was once again on target on Saturday as he helped Brentford go six points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Toney's goal was his third in four league games. The west London side's top scorer last season, with 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, Toney has been capped once. He made his debut against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

"I know what Ivan can bring, and I think it's something different England don't have," Frank told reporters. "Ivan played a fine game, not a top game, but the strikers need to score goals. "He scored again when he had to and he played with illness, he was ill Thursday, Friday and today. It shows everything about his mentality. He is unique. He has always been committed for the team, for the club and his team mates."

Toney has been linked with a big-money move away from Brentford when the transfer window opens later this year. But with the European Championship in Germany fast approaching, Frank is backing Toney all the way in.

"Who knows what is going to happen in the summer? What Ivan is very good at is being in the moment - right now, here, ready. That's what he is focussing on," Frank said. "It would be great if he keeps going. He has all the qualities for it. We know we will create chances for him and big chances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024