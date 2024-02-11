Left Menu

We executed our plans brilliantly against U Mumba: Patna Pirates' captain

Patna Pirates put themselves within touching distance of a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs spot after defeating U Mumba 44-23 in Kolkata on Saturday

Patna Pirates in action against U Mumba during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: Patna Pirates/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Patna Pirates put themselves within touching distance of a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs spot after defeating U Mumba 44-23 in Kolkata on Saturday. Speaking about their victory, Patna Pirates' Captain Sachin said, "Our defence and raiding departments played very well against U Mumba. This was a very important match for us as far as our qualification for the Playoffs is concerned. We wanted to play patiently and ensure that we won the match."

Sachin also said that the players have received a huge boost of confidence, "The confidence is very high in our camp and we want to keep playing like this in our upcoming games. If we can control our performances, then we will certainly go very deep in the tournament." Meanwhile, Sudhakar M, who contributed with seven raid points in the match against U Mumba said, "I've received a lot of support from our Coach and Sachin. My main focus is to practice very hard during the training sessions and then ensure that I also take enough rest to recover fully before every game."

The Patna Pirates, who are currently in the fourth position with 63 points, will be up against Telugu Titans in their next match on Tuesday. Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches

Game 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan - 8 pm Game 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants - 9 pm

Venue: Kolkata. (ANI)

