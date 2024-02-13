Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steelers, QB Mitch Trubisky agree to part ways

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make about their starting quarterback in 2024 and the answer will not be Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers and Trubisky mutually agreed to move on Tuesday. Trubisky had two years left on a three-year, $19.4 million contract he signed last May.

Hornets president Mitch Kupchak stepping down

The Charlotte Hornets' Mitch Kupchak is stepping down as team president and will take on an advisory role with the club. The Hornets announced Monday that a search for a new head of basketball operations is underway. Kupchak will remain in place until a hire is made. ESPN reported that new Charlotte owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin will have someone in place prior to the end of the regular season.

NFL-'No words right now': 49ers stunned after another Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers were left speechless after once again failing to protect a 10-point lead against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, falling 25-22 in a crushing overtime loss on Sunday. The 49ers led 10-0 late in the first half but saw it evaporate in the same painful fashion as their heartbreaking loss to Kansas City four years ago, when the Chiefs staged a fourth quarter comeback to snatch the title.

NFL-Some 49ers unaware of overtime rules in Super Bowl loss

The San Francisco 49ers woke up on Monday still stinging from a Super Bowl loss and facing criticism given that some of their players admitted they were not aware of playoff overtime rules that allowed for both teams to possess the ball. Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas was only the second to go to overtime and the first to fall under a March 2022 rule change which eliminated the chance of a team winning the game outright on the first possession of the extra period with a touchdown.

Motor racing-Aston Martin see Red Bull as 'absolutely beatable'

Aston Martin launched their new AMR24 Formula One car on Monday with technical director Dan Fallows making a bold claim about the Silverstone-based team's prospects against dominant champions Red Bull. "We take the approach that Red Bull are absolutely beatable," the Briton, who joined Aston Martin from Red Bull where he was in charge of aerodynamics, told reporters on a video call.

Athletics-Kiptum cruelly denied sub-two dream, but shoes mean it is coming anyway

Only time will tell whether marathoner Kelvin Kiptum was a generational superstar or just the latest hugely talented product of the East African running production line to benefit from shoe technology development that shows no sign of slowing. Kiptum, 24, died in a traffic accident in his native Kenya on Sunday a week after his incredible Chicago marathon time of two hours and 35 seconds was ratified as a world record, slicing over half a minute off compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's 2:01.09 mark.

Sharks F Tomas Hertl out several weeks after knee surgery

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl will miss a minimum of several weeks after undergoing a surgical procedure to remove loose cartilage in his left knee. The team made the announcement Monday, adding that an exact timetable is still to be determined.

BP session has Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani optimistic for opener

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani took on-field batting practice for the first time with his new team Monday at Glendale, Ariz., and put on another of his patented shows. According to reports, Ohtani took swings at 21 pitches and hit 10 of those pitches over the fence in his first outside hitting work of spring training.

NFL-Chiefs beat Niners in Sin City Super Bowl overtime thriller

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a 'Sin City' Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as an NFL dynasty. The blockbuster finish in Las Vegas was worthy of the biggest show on the Strip, as the Chiefs won a third Super Bowl in five years and became the NFL's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Wings sign veteran F Emma Cannon

The Dallas Wings announced the signing of veteran forward Emma Cannon on Monday. Cannon, 34, averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 games (three starts) for the Indiana Fever in 2023.

