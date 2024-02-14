Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Suns hold off Kings; Athletics-Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir gets 8-year ban for second doping violation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

76ers officially sign G Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has joined his hometown 76ers, with his expected move to Philadelphia becoming official Tuesday night. The six-time All-Star guard agreed to a contract buyout from the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, paving the way for him to join the Sixers, as was initially reported Saturday.

NBA roundup: Suns hold off Kings

Devin Booker hit a go-ahead 17-footer with 2:37 remaining, Royce O'Neale hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead with 47.2 seconds to go and the Phoenix Suns survived a frantic finish to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Tuesday. Kevin Durant had 28 points, Booker added 25 and Eric Gordon supplied 23 for the Suns, who prevailed despite losing star Bradley Beal to a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

ATP roundup: Hubert Hurkacz survives marathon in Rotterdam

Polish No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz outlasted a hearty challenge from Czech foe Jiri Lehecka and won 6-3, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (9) in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open on Tuesday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Hurkacz served for match points three times in the second-set tiebreaker, but Lehecka extended the match each time before earning the 11-9 tiebreaker victory. The tables were turned in the second set, when Hurkacz saved match point in the 10th game and three more in the tiebreaker before posting his own 11-9 win.

Athletics-Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir gets 8-year ban for second doping violation

Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir has been hit with an eight-year ban after the former Tokyo Marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations for a second time, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement on Tuesday. Chepchirchir had returned an adverse analytical finding for testosterone, the AIU said. The sample was collected at the Bangsaen42 Chonburi Marathon in Thailand in November.

Tennis-Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style

Naomi Osaka said she had taken a leaf out of Novak Djokovic's tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former women's world number one earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years. The 26-year-old from Japan struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit last month following a 15-month break form the tour during which she had her first child.

Report: Chiefs G Nick Allegretti played with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti did not miss an offensive snap during Sunday's Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers despite tearing an elbow ligament in the second quarter, NFL Network reported Tuesday. An MRI confirmed a full tear of the ulnar collateral ligament, according to the report. Allegretti played all 79 snaps, starting the game at left guard in place of All-Pro Joe Thuney (pectoral). Allegretti allowed one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

Doping-WADA sends Nigeria, Venezuela anti-doping agency cases to CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it has referred the national anti-doping agencies of Nigeria and Venezuela to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their alleged non-compliance. The agencies were sanctioned by WADA in November for failing to address "critical requirements".

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid dishes 6 assists

Connor McDavid dished out a career-high six assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and a helper as the Edmonton Oilers downed the visiting Detroit Red Wings 8-4 on Tuesday night. It was the second six-point game of McDavid's career. McDavid now has 603 career assists, reaching the 600-assist mark in the fourth-fewest games in NHL history (616). Only Wayne Gretzky (416 games), Mario Lemieux (514) and Bobby Orr (608) have accomplished the feat quicker.

Doping-Enhanced Games out to disrupt 'old, slow' Olympics with doped up athletes

Aron D'Souza believes he is about to join the ranks of the great entrepreneurial disruptors through his Enhanced Games which targets the "hypocritical, corrupt and dysfunctional" Olympic Games. The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) -- in D'Souza's words "performance medicine technology" -- to give them the opportunity "to push the limits of humanity".

