NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Piedt helps Proteas to keep 31-run lead over Kiwis (Day 2, Stumps)

South Africa bowler Dane Piedt guided the Proteas to a small lead of 31 runs against New Zealand at the end of play on Day 2 of the second Test at Seddon Park on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 2, the hosts were bundled out for 211 runs. The highest scorer for the Kiwis was their former skipper Kane Williamson who scored 43 runs off 108 balls with the help of seven fours.

For South Africa, the pick of the bowlers was Piedt who registered a fifer in his spell of 32.3 overs where he bowled five maiden overs and conceded 89 runs in his spell. Paterson grabbed three wickets and leaked just 39 runs in his spell of 17 overs where he bowled six maiden overs. Earlier on the second day, South Africa resumed their innings from 220/6 with Ruan de Swardt unbeaten on 55* and Shaun von Berg unbeaten on 34*. The Proteas managed to gather only 22 runs as they were bundled out by the Blackcaps for 242 runs.

Swardt played brilliantly as he scored a fifty before going back to the pavilion. He played a knock of 64 runs which was laced by nine fours in his innings. Von Berg was dismissed after scoring 38 runs with the help of seven boundaries. After bundling out the South African side, New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to the crease to open the innings. The team lost their first wicket on the fourth ball of the innings as Conway was sent back to the dressing room without scoring.

The Kiwis lost half of their side at the score of 157 runs as their top-order players were not able to capitalize on the starts that they got in the match. Latham was dismissed at 40 runs, Williamson after scoring 43 runs, young Rachin Ravindra at 29 runs and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was sent back after scoring just four runs. After the five wickets, only batters Will Young and Neil Wagner were able to contribute to the team's total. Young went on to score 36 runs and on the other hand, Wagner scored crucial 33 runs for the Blackcaps. Matt Henry scored 10 runs and their skipper Tim Southee was able to score only five runs.

Brief Score: New Zealand 211 (Kane Williamson 43, Tom Latham 40, Dane Peidt 5/89) vs South Africa 242 (Ruan de Swardt 64, David Bedingham 39, William ORourke 4/59). (ANI)

