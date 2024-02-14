"Thought this lad is going to be...": Ian Bell on moment he noticed "amazing signs" for Stokes' future

Ahead of England skipper Ben Stokes's 100th Test, his former teammate and batter Ian Bell recalled the star all-rounder's century against Australia in only his second outing in white clothing, saying that particular ton made him realise that Stokes' was going to be a great player for the Three Lions in future. England, levelled at 1-1, will be facing India in the third Test of the five-match Test series at Rajkot from Sunday. This will mark skipper Stokes' 100th Test match. In 99 Tests, Stokes has scored 6,251 runs at an average of 36.34, with the best score of 258. He has scored 13 centuries and 31 fifties. He has also taken 197 wickets at an average of 32.07, with the best bowling figures of 6/22.

Recalling Stokes' knock of 120 in his second Test, Bell said that during that 2013 Ashes series against Australia, England was on the wrong side of results, having faced a 381 loss in the first Test. Bell said that despite England not doing well, it did not affect Stokes at all and he hit bowlers down the ground remarkably well during his 120-run knock while chasing 504 runs in the second Test at Perth. That knock despite ending up on the losing side, said Bell, gave him some amazing signs for Stokes' future.

"When you saw him play cricket and compete like he did - you knew straight away the talent he had," Bell said on the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "That series in 2013 was particularly tough because we were on the wrong side of some tough results - and you know what it's like in Australia when it is not going your way."

"Having gone through that, it can affect your confidence, but there is no doubt it did not affect Ben at all. His hundred, I was lucky enough to be in the middle for quite a lot of that and that was the day I thought, 'Wow, this lad is going to be some player'. The way he took on the short ball, the way he hit down the ground. There were some amazing signs," concluded Bell. On whether the all-rounder stood out as a future England captain during these early years, Bell said that Stokes' was very raw, like the legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and a leader in the way he played his game. He also praised Stokes for "galvanising" the side like never before.

"It has been brilliant to watch over the last 18 months him as a leader, and as a tactician as well. I think that is the most impressive part. He was very raw but, a bit like we saw with Fred [Andrew Flintoff] at times, he was a leader in the way he played his cricket." "The way he has really galvanised this group, you probably did not quite see that in the early days. But he was a leader in terms of his performances and that 'give me the ball' attitude at any time. In the toughest of moments, he finds a way," concluded Bell.

Earlier, speaking to the media ahead of the match, Stokes said during the press conference ahead of the match, "I am proud to say that I have been able to play a part in 100 Tests, because it is quite a lot - it is a lot of warm-ups. It is one more game and hopefully, there is a lot more to come." Stokes will become the 16th English cricketer to earn 100 Test caps and will join the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sir Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Alec Stewart, Ian Bell, Graham Gooch, David Gower, Michael Atherton, Colin Cowdrey, Sir Geoff Boycott, Kevin Pietersen, Lord Ian Botham, Sir Andrew Strauss and Graham Thorpe.

"There have been some great times in an England shirt and some not-so-great times. That is what is great about professional sports. I have been able to make sure every day is a learning day, whether it be good or bad. Later down the line, when I am a bit older and maybe not playing, is when I will have more of a chance to reflect on everything I have done on the field," he added. England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad.

England's Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)