Sun TV Network Reports 7% Increase in Q3 PAT to Rs 454 Crore

Sun TV Network Ltd on Wednesday reported 6.81 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 454.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.The company had reported a PAT of Rs 425.10 crore in October-December FY23, according to a BSE filing by Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.Revenue from operations rose to Rs 923.15 crore from Rs 886.88 crore.

Updated: 14-02-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:47 IST
Sun TV Network Ltd on Wednesday reported 6.81 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 454.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 425.10 crore in October-December FY23, according to a BSE filing by Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 923.15 crore from Rs 886.88 crore. Total expenses were at Rs 451 crore, up 7.86 per cent from the year-ago period. Total income was higher by 7.5 per cent to Rs 1,058.66 crore.

In a separate filing, the company informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 2.50 per share on face value of Rs 5 per share.

''This is in addition to the interim dividends of Rs 6.25 per share and Rs 5 per share declared at their meetings held on August 11, 2023 and November 10, 2023, respectively,'' it said.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across six languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

It also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

Shares of Sun TV Network on Wednesday settled at Rs 627.05 apiece on BSE, up 2.18 per cent from the previous close.

