Australia's Sean Abbott returns for third stint with Surrey

Australian pace bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott has signed a new deal with Surrey County Cricket Club and will be available for four County Championship and eight T20 Blast matches across May and June, announced the club on Wednesday. "Sean Abbott will be back for his third stint at Surrey this summer, having enjoyed a terrific spell with the Three Feathers in 2023. The Australian will be available for four County Championship matches and eight Vitality Blast fixtures across May and June," said a statement from the club issued on Wednesday.

A fan favourite at the Club, Abbott begins his spell at home against Warwickshire (10-13 May) and stays with the squad until the four-day game against Worcestershire (23-26 June) at New Road. In a stellar season last year, the 31-year-old impressed Surrey supporters with his outstanding performances in both white-ball and red-ball cricket. Abbott was named Players' Player of the Year at the Club's end-of-season awards.

In the County Championship, the Australian played a key role for Surrey in retaining the title, picking up 37 wickets at an average of less than 25, and scoring more than 450 runs at an average of over 45. In the T20 Blast, Abbott played the innings of the year with a record-equalling 34-ball century against Kent Spitfires at The Kia Oval - the fastest hundred ever for Surrey. He also delivered in key moments with the ball, including taking 4-23 in the semi-final of the competition against Somerset.

Following his success with Surrey last summer, the all-rounder was part of the Australia squad that secured the ODI World Cup in India. Abbott has over 570 wickets and nearly 4,500 runs to his name across all formats. Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Australia, taking 28 and 15 wickets respectively and scoring 318 runs in 21 innings with two fifties.

Sean Abbott said: "Last year at Surrey was brilliant and I knew straight away that I wanted to come back for 2024. The dressing room is one of the best I have been a part of and it's no surprise that it led to success on the pitch." "I am buzzing to be coming back to join up with the team. I cannot wait to pull on the Three Feathers again and help the Club push for more success."

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said: "Sean is a highly skilled cricketer, and everyone saw last season what he is capable of in red-ball and white-ball cricket." "He had an outstanding impact as a cricketer and as a member of the dressing room, and the boys are keen to welcome him back. Sean is exactly what we look for in an overseas professional at this Club," he concluded. (ANI)

