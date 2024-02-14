"Should have been in the team since 1st Test": Former cricketer questions Pujara's omission from squad for England series

Former Indian all-rounder Karsan Ghavri, who coached Saurashtra to two Ranji Trophy titles, on Wednesday questioned the decision to drop veteran middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara from home series against England, saying that the batter is in great form and the team needs senior players in Test cricket. Pujara's last assignment for India was the ICC World Test Championship final in the UK, which India lost. The veteran batter was disappointed with the bat in the match and has not featured in Test cricket since then. He was ignored for the series against West Indies and South Africa away from home and then the home series against England as well.

Talking to ANI at the inauguration of re-christened Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium which is renamed after former BCCI, SCA secretary Niranjan Shah, Ghavri said, "He should have been there right from the first Test. He has been in nice form, scoring good. I am not able to understand why he was dropped. His temperament and discipline is so good, he does not think about anything other than cricket. It is good youngsters are getting a chance, but seniors are also needed in Test cricket."' Pujara was the backbone of Indian middle-order batting from the early 2010s to the early 2020s. Pujara represented India in 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties in 176 innings. His best score is 206*. Pujara has also played five ODIs for India.

However, since India's historic win over Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in January 2021, in which he played a crucial role, Pujara's statistics have taken a huge nosedive. Since that iconic victory, which also helped India gain an inspirational series win in Australia, Pujara has represented India in 22 Tests further, scoring just 1,084 runs at an underwhelming average of 29.29, with just a century and seven fifties to show in 40 innings. But currently, Pujara has been grinding it out in domestic cricket, scoring heaps of runs. In 10 innings across six games for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Pujara has scored 673 runs at an average of 74.77, with two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 243*.

On youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal being a part of the Test squad against England, Ghavri said that India will never face a shortage of cricketers and the country's future in the sport is bright. "There is no shortage of players, there are so many players available in the pipeline. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not playing but we have got great youngsters replacing them. The future of Indian cricket is bright," said Ghavri.

On Rajkot hosting the third Test, Ghavri expressed confidence that the match would be entertaining since both sides are playing some quality cricket. "Test cricket is supreme cricket. I am so happy Rajkot has got another Test. Sure it is going to be interesting since both teams are playing positive, attractive cricket and I am sure it will entertain fans," said the former all-rounder.

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad. The series is currently level at 1-1. "The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir," the statement from ECB said.

Skipper Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test match for England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. "Captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot," it added.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7. Heading into the third Test India will be without the experienced wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul as the player was ruled out of the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named Devdutt Padikkal as Rahul's replacement for the third Test.

England's Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson. India's updated Squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal. (ANI)

