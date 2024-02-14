"Both teams are playing well...": Unadkat ahead of third Test against England

Left Menu

Ahead of the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot, pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that both the hosts and the visitors are "playing well".

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:44 IST
Jaydev Unadkat. (Picture: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ahead of the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot, pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that both the hosts and the visitors are "playing well". Unadkat told ANI that whenever there is a Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot "it is a special occasion".

"Whenever there is a test match in Rajkot, it is a special occasion. We want India to beat England here and get a lead in the series. Both teams are playing well and since the series is currently at 1-1, this match will be very interesting...," Unadkat said. The series is currently level at 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

Recapping the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England. England started the second session of day four at 194/6, with skipper Stokes joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes. A boundary by Foakes to Bumrah helped England reach the 200-run mark in 46.1 overs.But disaster struck for England before they could have a big partnership. Some lazy running between the wickets got skipper Stokes out for just 11 runs. Shreyas Iyer's remarkable effort saw him assist India in removing England's crisis man, reducing them to 220/7.

Bumrah got the final wicket, cleaning up Hartley for 36. England were bundled out for 292 and lost by 106 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

