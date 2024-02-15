On 'Bolero Day' Torvill & Dean relive their Sarajevo Olympic triumph

Torvill and Dean, the British ice-skating duo who helped revolutionise their sport when they won Olympic gold in Sarajevo 40 years ago, on Wednesday relived their iconic "Bolero" performance saying they do not celebrate Valentine's Day.

"For us, it is 'Bolero' Day," Christopher Dean told Reuters, referring to the Maurice Ravel composition that his and Jayne Torvill's triumphant 1984 routine was set to. "If we are not together, we call each other to say 'Happy Bolero day'."

Dressed in black outfits and assisted by Sarajevo young skaters, they performed a shortened version of the routine that cemented their status as legends of the sport and household names in Britain at the Skenderija Olympic Hall. "Being back in Sarajevo means so much to us on this 40th anniversary of the Olympics... and for us to be back here in this beautiful city of yours makes us so proud," Dean told the audience.

He said the duo has not performed the Bolero ice dance probably since the last time they visited Sarajevo 10 years ago. "This all brings me back to 40 years ago when I was 12 and watched Torvill and Dean on television," said Irina Smirnov, mother of 10-year-old Atina who took part in the dance.

"There are not many skating events as this in Sarajevo and this raises hope for a better future," Smirnov added. Bosnia was part of Yugoslavia in 1984, the Berlin Wall was still up, and the Iron Curtain divided Europe. But the games are seen by Sarajevans as one of the happiest moments in the city's history.

Hopes that it would become a recognised winter sports venue vanished during war in the 1990s. Thousands of Bosnians were killed during a 43-month siege of the city, and the Olympic facilities were destroyed. Torvill and Dean plan to retire next year after 50 years of skating together and go on their final tour in the UK and possibly Australia. They have performed thousands of their dances to Ravel's Bolero. But their love for the ice remains.

"It's a beautiful movement, you know when you skate and glide, you're on that white ice - you feel like you are flying," Dean said. "It gives you a sense of freedom," Torvill said.

