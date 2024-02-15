Left Menu

Cricket-Jurel, Sarfaraz make India debut against England in Rajkot

With the five-match series poised at 1-1, India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after winning the toss. "Rajkot is supposed to be a good pitch.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and middle order batter Sarfaraz Khan were given their first test caps for India on Thursday after the hosts made four changes to the side for the third test against England in Rajkot. With the five-match series poised at 1-1, India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after winning the toss.

"Rajkot is supposed to be a good pitch. It is a good toss for us to win to bat first and put runs on the board," Rohit said. "The next three test matches are going to be as exciting as the first two. We need to keep our focus on what we need to do here."

With Virat Kohli skipping the series for personal reasons and KL Rahul nursing a thigh strain, India have rewarded 26-year-old Sarfaraz for his prolific form in domestic cricket. Jurel was picked primarily for being a more attacking batter than Srikar Bharat, who kept wicket in the first two tests.

Paceman Mohammed Siraj and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned with Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel sitting out. In the only change to the England side, fast bowler Mark Wood replaced spinner Shoaib Bashir for skipper Ben Stokes's 100th test match.

Stokes said the tourists were feeling rejuvenated after a short vacation in Abu Dhabi. "We have been very happy with how we have gone about things in the first two tests," he added.

"It has been a nice break to recharge." Teams:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

