Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo claims another milestone, plays 1000th club match

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday reached another milestone of playing the 1000th club match after taking part in Al Nassr's game against Al Fayha in the AFC Champions League (ACL).

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:51 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo claims another milestone, plays 1000th club match
Cristiano Ronaldo in action. (Picture: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday reached another milestone of playing the 1000th club match after taking part in Al Nassr's game against Al Fayha in the AFC Champions League (ACL). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a late-minute winner to help Al Nassr clinch crucial three points against Al Fayha in the ongoing ACL. In the 81st minute of the game, Ronaldo placed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

The 39-year-old has scored 746 goals after appearing in 1000 club games. Cristiano Ronaldo had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer.

In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich. PSG and French attacker Kylian Mbappe scored 52 goals. Meanwhile, City and Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals. Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which will be hard to break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 51 matches for his new team and scored 45 goals. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024