Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan board terminates Rauf's central contract over refusal to join test squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf after he refused to join the test team for the tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:43 IST
Cricket-Pakistan board terminates Rauf's central contract over refusal to join test squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf after he refused to join the test team for the tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Rauf, who played for Melbourne Stars in the franchise league, did not join the Pakistan team for a three-match test series against Australia between Dec. 14 and Jan. 7.

"Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," the PCB said in a statement. "The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory."

The 30-year-old's refusal had caused a standoff with PCB which ended when the board granted him permission to make a limited appearance in the BBL before joining the national squad for a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in January. Rauf has played only one test match for Pakistan, focusing his career on limited-over cricket. He has also played in T20 franchise leagues in Bangladesh and the US.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the PCB added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024